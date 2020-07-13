1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,13,740; death toll mounts to 3,411

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said. Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

This is the third consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000. The number of active cases on Monday stood at 19,017, down from 19,155 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,371 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,411 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,13,740.