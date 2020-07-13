Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,13,740; death toll mounts to 3,411

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,371 on Sunday. The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,411 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,13,740..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:27 IST
1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,13,740; death toll mounts to 3,411
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said. Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

This is the third consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000. The number of active cases on Monday stood at 19,017, down from 19,155 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,371 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,411 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,13,740.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cop held for conniving with accused in HP's Kullu

A policeman was arrested for allegedly influencing an ongoing investigation in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, an official said on Monday. The assistant sub-inspector ASI allegedly connived with an accused while investigating a case, afte...

Bengaluru lockdown: Shops will remain open between 5am to noon

The Karnataka government on Monday said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and outskirts during the week-long lockdown from Tuesday night to check ris...

Russia's Olympic chief accuses anti-doping agency of financial violations

Russias Olympic Committee accused the countrys anti-doping agency on Monday of presiding over serious financial irregularities, mounting pressure on the organization tasked with clearing up Russias sporting image. Yuri Ganus, the agencys he...

PM Oli says "real" Ayodhya is in Nepal and Lord Ram is Nepali; BJP rejects claim

Stoking a potential controversy, embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that the real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram was born in Thori in southern Nepal. Condemning Oli for his remarks, BJP national...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020