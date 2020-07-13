People returning to HP from Faridabad to be institutionally quarantined
People returning to Himachal Pradesh from Haryana's Faridabad will be institutionally quarantined from now onwards as the state Health Department has included the NCR city in the revised list of areas with high loads of COVID-19 cases. Additional Health Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman on Monday issued a revised list of 20 cities in place of the earlier list with 13 cities having high loads of coronavirus infection cases.
In the revised list, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Indore and Chengalpattu were excluded and several other areas, including Faridabad, Surat, Madurai, Palghar and Nashik, were added. As per the revised list, entire Delhi along with Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chengalpattu, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Bengaluru (urban), Palghar, Aurangabad, Surat, Raigad, Nashik, Thiruvallur, Ranga Reddy, Madurai and Faridabad cities were declared as cities with high loads of COVID-19 cases. As per an earlier list issued on June 13, entire Delhi along with Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Indore had been declared as cities with high loads of cases. A health official said people coming to HP from the above 20 areas of the country would be institutionally quarantined to check the spread of novel coronavirus.
