Telangana: Cong leader succumbs to COVID-19
Yadav tested positive for the virus on July 9 and passed away at a private hospital in the city, they said. State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders expressed grief over Yadav's demise.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:26 IST
Congress Telangana unit secretary G Narender Yadav died of COVID-19 on Monday, party sources said. Yadav tested positive for the virus on July 9 and passed away at a private hospital in the city, they said.
State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders expressed grief over Yadav's demise. Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao and state Congress Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy had also tested positive for the virus but have recovered after treatment.
