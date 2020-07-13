Telangana: Cong leader succumbs to COVID-19

Congress Telangana unit secretary G Narender Yadav died of COVID-19 on Monday, party sources said. Yadav tested positive for the virus on July 9 and passed away at a private hospital in the city, they said.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders expressed grief over Yadav's demise. Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao and state Congress Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy had also tested positive for the virus but have recovered after treatment.