Gujarat CM inaugurates projects via video link

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday remotely inaugurated several projects, including three model residential schools for girls of backward communities. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there is a ban on any gathering in the state.

Rupani, from his Gandhinagar residence, remotely inaugurated three newly built model residential schools for girls and five boys hostels, meant for students of Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, said a government release. These buildings have come up in different parts of Gujarat at a cumulative cost of Rs 61.75 crore, the release added.

Later, Rupani electronically inaugurated two newly built Common Effluent Treatment Plants for industrial units situated in Dahej and adjoining Saykha industrial area of Bharuch district. He also allotted industrial plots to 127 MSME units in Chhattar-Mitana industrial area of Morbi district, said the release.