Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC disposes of PIL seeking directions to provide nutritious meals to urban homeless

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Delhi government to provide nutritious meals to the urban homeless living in shelter homes across the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:37 IST
Delhi HC disposes of PIL seeking directions to provide nutritious meals to urban homeless
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Delhi government to provide nutritious meals to the urban homeless living in shelter homes across the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the plea with a liberty to the petitioner to file a civil matter application in an already pending petition with similar prayers set to come up for hearing on July 29, in which notices have already been issued.

The petition, filed by an organisation working for the marginalised people -- Bandhua Mukti Morcha -- had sought directions to provide age-appropriate nutritious food to children as per Schedule II of the National Food Security Act, 2013 in shelter homes across the national capital. It also sought the distribution of soaps, detergents, hand sanitizers, hand wash, and masks to urban homeless in all shelter homes in Delhi.

The plea alleged that thousands of urban homeless at shelter homes in Delhi are denied basic food requirements and added that the respondents have stopped providing cooked meals at shelter homes, due to which the homeless including children are starving. The petition, moved through advocate Anupradha Singh, also mentioned that on July 6, a representation was sent on behalf of the petitioner to the government authorities, however, no response was received on the same.

It alleged that the meals at shelter homes although inadequate and of poor quality was the only barrier between the homeless and the death due to starvation, and now that the meals have stopped, many are starving, including children as young as three-years-old. This goes on to suggest the insensitivity of the respondents who have abdicated it's duly of securing the fundamental rights of the people, the plea.

"The highest rate of mortality due to COVID-19 is amongst those with a weak immune system. The homeless due to generations of poverty, lack of nutrition, and poor healthcare have low immunity levels making them one of the most vulnerable to the virus," the plea said. Therefore, the requirement of a nutritious meal is of paramount importance to the homeless in gaining immunity, which will further help in containing the spread of disease, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs seizes narcotics worth around Rs 8.5 lakh from Delhi airport's new courier terminal

Customs preventive officers have seized narcotics, worth around Rs 8.5 lakh, which were being smuggled into the country from the United States at the Delhi airports new courier terminal, officials said on Tuesday. The seizure was made from ...

Noida: Two criminals injured in gunfight with police, held

Two criminals, together involved in over a dozen cases of robberies and dacoity, were held after they suffered injuries in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradeshs Noida early on Tuesday, officials said. The gunfight ensued around 2.00 ...

France to soon announce 'exceptional package' to boost India's COVID-19 fight: Envoy

France will soon announce an exceptional package for India, including ventilators and expertise, as part of its efforts to jointly combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the French envoy to India said on Tuesday. In his message on the French Nationa...

South Africa among world's 10 biggest coronavirus outbreaks; tally reaches 287,796

South Africa has announced 11,554 new coronavirus cases and is among the worlds 10 biggest outbreaks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins UniversitySouth Africa now has 287,796 cases with more than a third in Gauteng province, home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020