Some Uttar Pradesh places likely to receive rainfall: MeT department

A few places in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be battered by rains in the next few hours, predicted Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

The MeT department tweeted in the morning, "Rain/Thundershowers and Lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours at isolated places over Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Ballia districts, and adjoining areas."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Madhya Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Bihar are also likely to receive heavy rainfall today.