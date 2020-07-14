Maharashtra government says COVID-19 recovery rate at 63 per cent

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 63.02 per cent, Maharashtra government said on Tuesday. The PIB Maharashtra tweeted the recoveries/deaths ratio in the state was 96.01:3.99.

According to the health department, Maharashtra now has a total of 906,752 cases of coronavirus, including 311,565 active cases and 571,459 recoveries. So far, 23,727 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. (ANI)