Parents in Hyderabad protest against school fees amidst pandemic

Parents of school children in Hyderabad staged a protest in front of St Andrews School in Telangana's Bowenpally against the school fees collected by the management as they felt it is unreasonable on the school's part to collect fees amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the parents, they were against the fees as the schools were closed and children have only attended classes online. Parents also claimed that the school management falsely stated that they were abiding by government orders.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, C. Anjaiah, Inspector of Police of the Bowenpally Police said, "Parents have gathered here to discuss a reduction in school fees." (ANI)