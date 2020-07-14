Cong loses a stalwart with huge potential in Pilot: Priya Dutt
Dutt said she did not believe that being ambitious is "wrong". "Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:11 IST
On a day when Sachin Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Congress president and deputy chief minister for rebellion, former MP Priya Dutt on Tuesday said it was "unfortunate" the party has lost stalwart young leaders with great potential like him and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Dutt said she did not believe that being ambitious is "wrong".
"Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times," the former MP from Mumbai tweeted.
Pilot has not made his next move clear yet. Scindia, a senior leader from Madhya Pradesh and once a loyalist of Gandhi family, quit the party in March this year and joined the BJP.
His exit, along with 22 MLAs of the Congress, led to collapse of then Kamal Nath government..
ALSO READ
Religious places with lower footfall in Rajasthan's rural parts to open from July 1
Rajasthan govt issues posting order for 89 RAS officers
Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s India-born counsel passes away in Pakistan
Create infrastructure in UP, Bihar to decongest Mumbai: Sena
Rajasthan govt issues transfer and posting order of 144 RAS officers