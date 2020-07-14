Left Menu
Taxi driver arrested in Delhi for trying to kill wife

A taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife on suspicion of infidelity in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, Shukla suspected that his wife, a transgender, was having an affair.

A taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife on suspicion of infidelity in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Gyanender Shukla (24), a resident of Timarpur, they said. The incident took place on Saturday, police said. According to the police, Shukla suspected that his wife, a transgender, was having an affair. He attacked her with a kitchen knife and fled thinking that she was dead. When the accused left, his wife made a video of her cut throat and sent it to her father. As she could not cry for help, she banged on door to alert the neighbours. She was then rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre, police said. A case was registered at the Amar Colony Police Station in this regard, a police official said. “The accused was arrested on Saturday. Interrogation revealed that the duo got married on March 13, 2019. Shukla’s family was against the marriage and evicted them from the house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said

The couple started living in the flat of the victim’s father. But Shukla started suspecting his wife’s character and they often fought with each other, he said. His father-in-law later asked them to vacate the flat following which they shifted to Old Double Storey, Lajpat Nagar-IV, the DCP added

