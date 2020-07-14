Left Menu
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday chaired the second meeting of the Joint Committee on Service matter (JCoS) for union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. During the meeting, it was discussed that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received cadre review proposals in respect of the three All India Services -- Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS) -- and they are being expedited for early notification, an official spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:44 IST
J-K to have over 300 IAS, IPS officers as per cadre review proposal

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have 191 IAS and 154 IPS officers as per the cadre review proposal for the newly created administrative unit, officials said here on Tuesday. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday chaired the second meeting of the Joint Committee on Service matter (JCoS) for union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

During the meeting, it was discussed that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received cadre review proposals in respect of the three All India Services -- Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS) -- and they are being expedited for early notification, an official spokesperson said. According to the revised proposals, the cadre strengths of IAS, IPS and IFS have been proposed as 191, 154 and 106, respectively, excluding posts in Ladakh, he said.

An extensive exercise is underway to formulate the transfer policy of UT officers to Ladakh, which will be shortly finalised, the spokesperson said. He said there will be a special package of incentives for the employees who will be posted in Ladakh.

With regard to the career progression of UT officers, the spokesperson said, the meeting was told that eligible officers will soon be inducted into IPS and IFS. The MHA asked for early resolution of the seniority issue in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service for inducting eligible officers to IAS, he said.

The JCoS meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Advisor to Ladakh Lt. Governor Umang Narula along with administrative secretaries of Home, General Administration, and Forest, Ecology and Environment departments..

