Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Golden' tigress in Kaziranga a case of colour aberration

An adult 'golden' tigress, recently spotted in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, is primarily a singular case of "colour aberration caused by a unique gene", experts said on Tuesday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:44 IST
'Golden' tigress in Kaziranga a case of colour aberration

An adult 'golden' tigress, recently spotted in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, is primarily a singular case of "colour aberration caused by a unique gene", experts said on Tuesday. The only such big cat in the park, first spotted in 2014 during an all India tiger monitoring exercise, has "lighter yellowish skin tone, narrower black stripes, whiter abdominal and facial regions when compared to a normal Royal Bengal Tiger", Dr Firoz Ahmed, the head of Tiger Research and Conservation Division at NGO Aaryanak, told PTI.

A photograph of the tigress posted by a forest officer on social media has gone viral, generating considerable curiosity among people. "This individual tigress, in particular, has black stripes which are narrow and less intense in colour, making it appear unique. The expression of colour in animals is controlled by genes and it is natural that hidden genes find expression at times, giving them unique appearance," he said.

However, the rare golden colour's impact on the behaviour of the tigress is unknown, but it has grown into an adult and is living naturally in Kaziranga, Ahmed added. Wildlife experts Rabindra Sharma and Kamal Azad have pointed out that colour aberrations are not very common, and only a few are recorded in the wild.

"The biological reason of colour aberration may be due to excessive inbreeding caused by habitat destruction and loss of connectivity," one of the experts pointed out. The recessive genes are showing up due to inbreeding within fragmented population, Sharma, also a research officer in Kaziranga National Park, said.

The finding is not a cause for celebration, but an indication for us to start pondering about better connectivity among the fragmented population of tigers to prevent inbreeding -- one of the serious problems caused due to population decline, the experts said. The tigress was captured multiple times since 2014.

In 2016, she was photographed with another tiger. But it could not be concluded whether the other tiger was her cub or mate due to low quality of the image. It will be very interesting to find out whether her offsprings will carry her "faulty gene", the two experts added.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court dismisses Pinjra Tod members' plea for court-monitored probe in UAPA case

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed an application by Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, seeking a court-monitored probe in a case related to the February violence in northeast Delhi, in which they have been booked under...

NPAs may witness unprecedented increase in 6 months: Rajan

Sounding a note of caution, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said non-performing assets of the banking sector are likely to witness unprecedented increase in the next six months and the sooner the problem is recognised the bett...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,225, toll mounts to 36

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 247 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,225 while the death toll mounted to 36 with three more fatalities, a government bulletin said. The three deceased belonged to Ranchi, Dh...

6 more COVID-19 deaths in Assam

Six novel coronavirus patients died on Tuesday in Assam, where the total number of cases has reached 17,807 so far, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The six deaths have been certified by the death audit board as due to COVID-19, ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020