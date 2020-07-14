COVID-19: 6 more die in Rajasthan, 635 fresh cases recorded

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 524 on Tuesday with six more fatalities, while the state's tally mounted to 25,571 as 635 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said. The deaths were reported from Rajsamand (2), Ajmer (1), Alwar (1), Jaipur (1) districts. One patient from outside the state also died, they said.

Jodhpur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 128, followed by 106 in Bikaner. Churu reported 51 cases, Pali 48, Kota 44, Jaipur 39, Alwar 38, Jalore 31, Barmer 29, Dholpur 26, Bharatpur 11, Alwar and Udaipur 10 each, Bhilwara nine, Bundi and Karauli eight each, Ganganagar and Nagaur six each, Rajsamand five, Dausa and Jhunjhunu four each, Sikar three, Hanumangarh, Pratapgarh and Jhalawar two each, and Banswara and Sirohi one each.

Three people from other states were among the fresh cases. A total of 19,169 patients have recovered and 18,687 of them have been discharged. There are 5,878 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the officials.