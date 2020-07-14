J&K LG meets slain BJP leader's family, gives Rs 20 lakh financial assistance
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday visited the house of slain BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari in Bandipora district, who along with his father and brother, was killed by militants. The Lt Governor handed over the financial assistance of Rs 20 Lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, according to a statement.
The Lt Governor strongly condemned the killings saying that the perpetrators of this dastardly act of violence would be brought to justice. Such heinous act is an attempt to spread fear, and there can be no justification for such attacks, the LG said.
