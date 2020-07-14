Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,225, toll mounts to 36
Of the total 4,225 COVID-19 cases, 1,761 are active as 2,428 have recovered and 36 people have died. The recovery rate is 57.44 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.85 per cent in the state, the bulletin said..PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:11 IST
Jharkhand on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 247 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,225 while the death toll mounted to 36 with three more fatalities, a government bulletin said. The three deceased belonged to Ranchi, Dhanbad and East Singhbhum district, it said.
On Tuesday, 77 people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recovered patients to 2,428, the bulletin said. Of the total 4,225 COVID-19 cases, 1,761 are active as 2,428 have recovered and 36 people have died.
The recovery rate is 57.44 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.85 per cent in the state, the bulletin said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- COVID
- Ranchi
- Dhanbad
- East Singhbhum
ALSO READ
Nets G Dinwiddie tests positive for COVID-19
Los Angeles records 'alarming' surge in COVID-19 cases to more than 100,000
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 in Beijing
Central team led by Lav Agarwal reviews COVID-19 situation in Telangana
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 in Beijing