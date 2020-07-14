Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,225, toll mounts to 36

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 247 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,225 while the death toll mounted to 36 with three more fatalities, a government bulletin said. The three deceased belonged to Ranchi, Dhanbad and East Singhbhum district, it said.

On Tuesday, 77 people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recovered patients to 2,428, the bulletin said. Of the total 4,225 COVID-19 cases, 1,761 are active as 2,428 have recovered and 36 people have died.

The recovery rate is 57.44 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.85 per cent in the state, the bulletin said..