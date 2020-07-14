Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Increase in vacuum pressure&temp,reduction of boiling point of mixture caused fire mishap'

Increase in vacuum pressure and temperature and reduction of boiling point of the mixture caused the rupture of a reactor in a pharmaceutical company at nearby Parwada, leading to the death of a worker and severe burn injuries to another, a preliminary probe said on Tuesday.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:15 IST
'Increase in vacuum pressure&temp,reduction of boiling point of mixture caused fire mishap'

Increase in vacuum pressure and temperature and reduction of boiling point of the mixture caused the rupture of a reactor in a pharmaceutical company at nearby Parwada, leading to the death of a worker and severe burn injuries to another, a preliminary probe said on Tuesday. The five-member official committee that began an inquiry into the July 13 fire mishap, stated this in their report submitted to Visakhapatnam Collector V Vinay Chand on Tuesday.

"The desirable vacuum in the reactor was 600-650 mm, but the vacuum pressure was observed to be 350 mm at 9 pm (on Monday). The temperature also rose from 75 degrees Centigrade to 95 degrees," the Committee, headed by the Revenue Divisional Officer, said in its preliminary report.

The process parameters of various chemicals like Toluene, Methanol and Acetone also varied and the boiling point of the chemical mixture obviously decreased, it said. "Due to this reduction and possibly due to the chemical mixture reaching a flash point, the pressure subsequently increased, followed by rupture of the reactor," the report said.

The fire mishap occurred at the Visage Solvents Unit. A junior operator Kandregula Srinivasa Rao (44) was killed in the mishp, while the chemist Thavva Malleswara Rao (34) sustained severe burn injuries, the report added.

Three other workers, who were also at the unit when the mishap occurred, escaped to safety with little injuries, police sources said on Tuesday. After an overnight operation that lasted over four hours, State Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel finally doused the flames on Tuesday morning.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors signal risks ahead of key cabinet meeting on Atlantia licence

Investors and unions signalled risks ahead of an Italian cabinet meeting late on Tuesday that was expected to consider whether to strip Atlantia of its toll road licence following a bridge disaster in 2018. Fondazione CRT, which owns nearly...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher

Global equity markets rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in cyclical stocks on Wall Street, in a bet the economic recovery would overcome a rollback of Californias reopening, while safe-haven gold prices solidified gains above 1,800 an...

Report: A-Rod group advances in bid to buy Mets

Billionaires Steve Cohen and Josh Harris, a contingent led by Alex Rodriguez and a fourth unidentified group have advanced to the next level of bidding to purchase the New York Mets, Sportico reported on Tuesday. Investment bank Allen Co.,...

Judge to hear arguments in challenge to foreign student rule

A federal judge scheduled arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging a new Trump administration policy requiring international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall becaus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020