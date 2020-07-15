Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Akhnoor sector
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 00:03 IST
Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday, officials said. "At about 19:45 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Akhnoor Sector of Jammu district", a defence spokesman said.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. Two women were killed last Saturday in Pakistan shelling along the LoC in Poonch district. On July 10, an Army man was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
