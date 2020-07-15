Cong doors have not closed for Pilot: party gen secretary Pande
Pilot has said he worked very hard to bring the Congress back in power in Rajasthan and clarified that he is not joining the BJP.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:03 IST
The Congress’ doors have not closed for Sachin Pilot, the party's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said on Wednesday, a day after the rebel leader was removed as state deputy chief minister
Pilot has said he worked very hard to bring the Congress back in power in Rajasthan and clarified that he is not joining the BJP. "The party''s doors have not been closed for Pilot. May God give... good sense and he realises his mistake. I pray that he comes out of the elusive trap of BJP," Pande said in a tweet. PTI AG MINMIN
