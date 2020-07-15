House collapses in Dehradun, three killed

Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed in their sleep and two others injured when their house in Chukkhuwala area here collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday, police said

The house collapsed following heavy rain at around 1.30 am

Search and rescue teams have pulled two bodies out of the rubble of the house so far and rescued alive two others who have been hospitalised, they said. Two women were killed in the accident and one of them is said to have been pregnant.