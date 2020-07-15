Woman crushed to death by BEST bus in Mumbai; driver held

A 25-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding BEST bus on SV Road in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the bus driver for rash and negligent driving, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when Femina Sheikh, an employee with a Bandra-based bank, was travelling to work on a motorcycle with her brother Dilshad, the official said. The two-wheeler skidded, causing the duo to fall and a speeding bus crushed Femina to death, he said, adding that the deceased's brother was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"We have arrested bus driver K Chelladurei Koi Pillai under sections 304-A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the IPC and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act," said senior inspector Dayanand Bangar of Oshiwara police station..