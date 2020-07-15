Four of family killed in house collapse in Dehradun

Four members of a family, including a pregnant woman and an eight-year-old girl, were killed and two others injured in their sleep when their house in Chukkhuwala area here collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The house collapsed as a buttress caved in on it following heavy rain at around 1.30 am. While three family members died on the spot, another woman succumbed at the hospital, they said.

Search and rescue teams pulled three bodies out of the rubble and rescued two others after an operation lasting eight hours, police said. The injured, identified as 10-year-old Kush and 30-year-old Samir Chauhan, have been hospitalised, they said.

The deceased include Kiran (28), who was pregnant, Pramila Devi (22), Vimla Devi (37) and Shrishti (8)..