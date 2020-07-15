Left Menu
Development News Edition

Safety of women, children top most priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

The home minister's comments came in the wake of the government launching a portal a few months ago for registering cyber crime complaints online. "The safety and security of women and children is the top most priority of Modi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:28 IST
Safety of women, children top most priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the safety of women and children is the topmost priority of the Narendra Modi government. The home minister's comments came in the wake of the government launching a portal a few months ago for registering cybercrime complaints online.

"The safety and security of women and children is the topmost priority of the Modi government. There is also a special provision on cybercrime.gov.in to report cyber crimes against women and children. You can visit the portal to report any such incident," he tweeted. This portal is an initiative of the central government to facilitate victims and complainants to report cybercrime complaints online.

This portal caters to complaints pertaining to cybercrimes only with a special focus on cyber crimes against women and children. The complaints reported on this portal are dealt with by law enforcement agencies and police based on the information available in the complaints. It is imperative to provide correct and accurate details while filing complaints about prompt action, an official said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA seeks suggestions from CAPFs over placing restrictions on use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has sought suggestions from Director Generals DGs of Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs on placing restrictions on the use of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram by CAPF jawans. The Home Min...

Over 60 lakh volunteers of NYKS and NSS engaged as frontline Covid warriors: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju has called upon ministers and senior officers in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports departments from all states and UTs to mobilise a large number of volunteers as part of the You...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial...

Defence corridors will reduce India's reliance on imports and promote exports: MoS Naik

Chennai, Jul 15 PTI The setting up of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu would lead to indigenous production of defence and aerospace related items thereby reducing countrys imports and increasing exports, Minister of State f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020