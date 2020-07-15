Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:35 IST
One more Chandigarh resident dies of COVID-19; 19 fresh cases take tally to 619

Chandigarh reported another death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the union territory's coronavirus death toll to 11 while 19 fresh cases pushed the tally to 619, according to a medical bulletin. A 78-year-old man succumbed to the virus at a hospital in Panchkula, the bulletin said. A resident of sector 19, the man was a patient of chronic heart disease, it said. Three cases were reported in sector 48, two each in sector 46, Bapu Dham colony, Dhanas, sector 29 and Burail and one each in sector 38, sector 19, Raipur Khurd, sector 63, Khuda Alisher and sector 25, the bulletin said. Thirteen coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 459 people have been cured of the virus so far, it said. A total of 10,050 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 9,385 tested negative while reports of 44 are awaited, it said.

There are 149 active coronavirus cases in the city as of now, it added. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday ordered a complete ban on physical press conferences, citing risk of infection due to large gatherings.

He also appealed to all political parties to not hold any gathering or function, which may violate the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines that only permit events like wedding and cremation as exceptional cases. Senior Superintendent of Police has been directed to lodge FIRs in case of illegal gathering of any kind in the city, said an official release. He said the weekly curfew or short period lockdown is still under consideration of the administration.

The Administrator decided that there should be more vigorous screening, testing and stricter implementation of orders regarding social distancing and wearing of masks..

