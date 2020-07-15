Left Menu
Week-long lockdown: People remain indoors in Bengaluru other districts

Public spaces which were bustling with activities since the Unlock-1 phase once again fell silent while vehicles, including buses and taxis, were off the roads. The government has announced the lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad districts, where the COVID-19 case load has remained high, from Tuesday night till 5 AM on July 22.

Deserted roads and sparse public movement were witnessed on Wednesday in the city where a week-long lockdown has been enforced by the Karnataka government in view of rising coronavirus cases. Public spaces which were bustling with activities since the Unlock-1 phase once again fell silent while vehicles, including buses and taxis, were off the roads.

The government has announced the lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad districts, where the COVID-19 case load has remained high, from Tuesday night till 5 AM on July 22. On Wednesday, authorities in Shivamogga district also announced the lockdown.

In Bengaluru, shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would function from 5 am to 12 pm during the lockdown. People by and large abided by the regulations and remained at their homes.

Barring those selling essentials, other shops and liquor outlets remained closed. As per the guidelines for the current lockdown, public transportation services will remain suspended and all places of worship shall be closed to the public, and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Also, opening of theatres, malls, bars, gyms, swimming pools is not permitted. The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities.

Most government offices will be closed while those providing essential services and engaged in COVID works will work with 50 per cent strength. Ahead of lockdown, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had appealed to the people to stay indoors and go out only when there was an emergency, that too with face masks and maintaining social distancing at public places.

The decision to impose lockdown, however, did not go down well with traders in Chickpet and surrounding places, the main business areas of the city. "Earlier there was a 54 days lockdown starting from March 24 and then another 20 days lockdown was imposed. The Chickpet area was supposed to open from Monday but once again was closed down from Tuesday night. We traders are now at the receiving end," trade activist Sajjanraj Mehta told PTI.

He demanded that the government compensate the traders for losses incurred during the lockdown. Meanwhile, taking a cue from Bengaluru, Shivamogga district authorities too decided to impose the lockdown and allow business activities till afternoon.

As of Tuesday, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stood at 44,077, including 25,839 active cases and 842 deaths. With 377 deaths, most of the fatalities have occurred in Bengaluru which also accounted for 20,969 positive cases with 15,599 active cases, according to the health department.

