COVID-19: Death toll in Bengal reaches 1000; record 1,589 new cases reported

COVID-19: Death toll in Bengal reaches 1000; record 1,589 new cases reportedPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:07 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,000 on Wednesday with 20 more people succumbing to the disease, while the tally reached 34,427 with record 1,589 fresh cases, the health department said.
It said 749 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
The state now has 12,747 active COVID-19 cases, the health department said.
