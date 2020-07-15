Left Menu
Kerala catholic priest, sentenced to 20-yr of imprisonment for raping minor, now wants to marry her

Former catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking permission to marry the girl, whom he had raped when she was minor.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:27 IST
Former catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking permission to marry the girl, whom he had raped when she was minor. Vadakkumchery was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in connection with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Thalassery last year for raping and impregnating a minor girl in Kannur.

Robin and the victim approached the court jointly for this. He is also seeking permission to take the protection of the girl. The court will consider the petition on Friday. Earlier in March, the Vatican expelled him from the priesthood. In February last year, the court held Robin Vadakkumchery guilty of three charges -- two under the POCSO Act 2012 and one under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

POCSO court in Thalassery, Kannur district sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 3 lakhs for raping a minor. The priest was accused of raping a minor girl in May 2016 at Neendunoki near Kottiyoor. She gave birth to a child at the church-managed Christu Raj Hospital in Koothuparamba on February 7, 2017. (ANI)

