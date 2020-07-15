Kerala Assembly to convene for a day on July 27 to pass Finance Bill

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to recommend convening of the state assembly for a day on July 27 to discuss and pass the 2020-21Finance Bill.

The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan decided to recommend to state Governor ArifMohammed Khan convening of the assembly, official sources said.

While the state budget was presented in February, the state assembly was adjourned sine die on March 13 in the backdrop of the coronavirus scare.