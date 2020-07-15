Rajinikanth to launch his party in November, says close aide Karate Thiagarajan

Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, has revealed that the actor will launch his party in November, this year. Speaking to ANI, Karate said, "Superstar Rajinikanth said on March 12, that he will launch his party. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to launch his party in August, based on my confirmed source he will launch the party in November."

Cornering Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin over Thoothukudi custodial death case, Thiagarajan compared him with Rajinikanth and said the issue came to limelight when the actor posted about the same on social media. "MK Stalin is no match for Rajinikanth. Stalin takes stand in every matter and also raised his voice in the custodial death case of father and son and even met the family of the deceased. However, when after two days Rajinikanth tweeted about the case, it went viral all over the world," Thiagarajan said.

On being asked about the forthcoming Assembly elections that how Rajnikanth would withstand with the leadership of Stalin, and successful running government of Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said that Stalin has already lost the fight with the Chief Minister. "I think it will be between Rajinikanth and Edappadi Palanisami as MK Stalin will come to the third position. He has already lost the fight with the Chief Minister," Thiagarajan. (ANI)