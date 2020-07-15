Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj govt says COVID-19 death rate down to 1.5 pc from 6.5 pc

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the mortality rate, which was 6.5 per cent in March-April, had now fallen to 1.5 per cent. "Against 50 deaths being recorded on a single day earlier, the daily toll has now come down to 15," Patel said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:47 IST
Guj govt says COVID-19 death rate down to 1.5 pc from 6.5 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Even as the increase in coronavirus cases in Gujarat continues unabated, the state government on Wednesday claimed the situation was improving as the death rate has come down to 1.5 per cent. Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the mortality rate, which was 6.5 per cent in March-April, had now fallen to 1.5 per cent.

"Against 50 deaths being recorded on a single day earlier, the daily toll has now come down to 15," Patel said. Gujarat on Wednesday reported a new high of 925 new coronavirus cases which took case count to 44,648, the state health department said. With 10 patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 2,081, it said.

Patel, who handles the health portfolio, however, pointed out that the period during which cases doubled has improved. "People were getting infected very fast earlier. There was a time when the doubling rate was nine days. Now with the government's proactive measures, it has improved to 32 days," he said.

Even the recovery rate had improved significantly in Gujarat, the deputy CM said. From the earlier 30 per cent, the recovery rate now stands at 70 per cent, Patel said, adding that 30,550 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.

42,051 hospital beds were available to treat coronavirus patients, he added.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China reluctant to withdraw completely from Finger area, India firm on complete withdrawal

Even though China is showing flexibility in the military-level talks with India, it seems that Beijing is a bit reluctant to move back completely out of the Finger area and wants to maintain some presence there. However, sources said the Ch...

Sweden's health agency says open schools did not spur pandemic spread among children

Swedens decision to keep schools open during the pandemic resulted in no higher rate of infection among its schoolchildren than in neighboring Finland, where schools did temporarily close, their public health agencies said in a joint report...

Olympics-IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee IOC remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Japan and the IO...

Johnny Depp's former estate manager found star's severed fingertip, court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depps former estate manager told Londons High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actors severed finger following his alleged confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of Brit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020