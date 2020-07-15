WB Governor to visit village of Jawan Rajesh Orang

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet the family members of Jawan Rajesh Orang, one of the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15, a Raj Bhavan statement said on Wednesday. Dhankhar will visit the jawan's native village Belgoria in Birbhum district on July 17 and will present a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to Orang's wife, the statement said.

The governor will be accompanied by the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Anil Chauhan. Apart from Orang, Havildar Bipul Roy was the other Army personnel from West Bengal who died in the fierce clash.

Roy hailed from Bindipara village in Alipurduar district..