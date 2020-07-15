Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur lab technician untraced amid row over ransom; police to probe SHO, his team

A police spokesperson said in Kanpur that a departmental inquiry was ordered against the Station House Officer, Barra, and his team who allegedly asked S Yadav's family to arrange the money.

PTI | Lucknow/Kanpur | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:50 IST
Kanpur lab technician untraced amid row over ransom; police to probe SHO, his team

A Kanpur lab technician remained untraced on Wednesday amid allegations that a Rs 30 lakh ransom was paid by his family in the presence of police. A police spokesperson said in Kanpur that a departmental inquiry was ordered against the Station House Officer, Barra, and his team who allegedly asked S Yadav's family to arrange the money. S Yadav's family said they did not pay any ransom, but later they claimed they did, but had to change their statement under police pressure. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also waded in, slamming the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order situation in the state.

S Yadav's family had on Monday claimed he was abducted on June 22, and they paid the ransom money, but his captors did not free him. They said they threw a bag containing the money on a railway track, as asked. However, Yadav's sister Ruchi told reporters in Kanpur on Wednesday, "There was no money in the bag. We talked about the money as someone suggested us to do so. We were upset as my brother could not be traced. I hope police will trace him soon.” But, later in the day, Ruchi said she made the U-turn under duress. She also named a crime branch official, who she alleged visited her home and convinced her to say that no ransom was paid.

"He said ‘Ruchi your brother can be in danger if you give this statement. He (abductor) might feel belittled and could do something to your brother. What will you do then? You want your brother or this media attention!' I agreed to him after he said so. He then recorded a video of my statement and made it viral. I said all this (that we did not pay Rs 30 lakh) under his pressure,” she claimed. Asked specifically whether there was money in the bag, she said, "Yes there was.” She also claimed her father, cousin brother, his friends and a police team allegedly carried the money bag to hand it over. “The SSP has assured us that my brother will be found in four days,” she claimed.

An FIR in the abduction case has been registered at Barra police station in Kanpur. Superintendent of Police, South, Aprana Gupta said, "The claim of payment of Rs 30 lakh is not true. When they were asked about the source of money, they could not give satisfactory answers. As the family is disturbed, we have adopted a sympathetic attitude towards them. Police teams are working to trace the missing man." But Ruchi said, “The day my brother returns, I will tell where we arranged the money from. The issue now is that I want my brother back." An police spokesperson said in Kanpur that Circle Officer (Babupurwa), Alok Singh, has been asked to probe the role of the SHO and his team and submit a report to the SSP at the earliest. “If inquiry findings proved them guilty, they will be punished severely,” the spokesperson added. Alok Singh told the PTI that the inquiry has been initiated against the police personnel. "The charges would be probed properly and findings submitted to the SSP very soon." On Tuesday SSP, Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P had said, "I am taking cognisance of media report in which payment of ransom of Rs 30 lakh has come to the fore. I am talking to the aggrieved family. If anyone is wrong, they will be punished.” Citing the kidnapping case, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flayed the Yogi Adityanath government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. In a Facebook post, she claimed a young man was kidnapped by miscreants in Kanpur and his family was asked for a ransom for his release. "The family collected Rs 30 lakh by selling their house and wedding jewellery. At the behest of the police, the family handed over the bag full of money to the kidnappers and the police could neither catch the miscreants, nor their son could be freed," she said. The family members of the kidnapped man are distraught, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East added. "This is a case from Kanpur where such a big incident had taken place a few days ago. Now you can imagine the state of law and order in UP," Gandhi said, referring to the gangster Vikas Dubey case. Attacking the BJP government over the issue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier asked as to who was giving patronage to the criminals who did not even fear the police and fled with the ransom money. "It seems morality of the BJP government has also been kidnapped," he had said in a tweet in Hindi..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Law says he feels "relatively safe" in UK

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said on Wednesday he feels safe in London at the moment but described the extra-territorial reach of national security laws imposed by China as scary and urged Britain to do more to help. Law, a f...

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozillas VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available f...

Travel stocks soar as encouraging vaccine study lifts Europe

European stocks closed at over a five-week high on Wednesday, with travel stocks surfing a wave of optimism following reports of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Hard-hit airline stocks like British Airways-owner IAG , Ryanair and...

Pass percentage of Kerala students in class XII exam rises

The results of the higher secondary examination that was held in Kerala were released on Wednesday, showing a pass percentage of 85.13 this year as against 84.33 last year. At least 3,75,655 regular students from 2,043 schools appeared for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020