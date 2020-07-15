‘IO of Kanpur police team’s ambush by Dubey men changed’

Left Menu
Tiwari has taken-up the case diary and other related documents and started the probe, he added. Nawabganj police station SHO Ramakant Pachauri was investigating the case till July 10, the day when the mastermind of Bikru village ambush Vikas Dubey was gunned down by the UP STF and Kanpur police in an encounter when he tried to flee after the police vehicle met with an accident.

Updated: 15-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:38 IST
Kanpur SSP has changed the investigating officer of the cash of ambush of a police team by slain gangsters Vikas Dubey and his accomplices in Chaubeypur police station area in which eight policemen, including a DySP, were killed. SSP Dinesh Kumar P handed over the case to Station House Officer D B Tiwari of Rail Bazar police station after its investigating officer Ramakant Pachauri came in contact with a corona-positive constable and had to be quarantined. New IO Tiwari has been asked to take-up the case file and other related documents and investigates the case properly, an official spokesperson said.

He has also been asked to investigate the case in a free and fair manner and file the charge sheet in it at the earliest, he added. Tiwari has taken-up the case diary and other related documents and started the probe, he added.

Nawabganj police station SHO Ramakant Pachauri was investigating the case till July 10, the day when the mastermind of Bikru village ambush Vikas Dubey was gunned down by the UP STF and Kanpur police in an encounter when he tried to flee after the police vehicle met with an accident. Dubey was the sixth man to die in a police encounter after the ambush of the Kanpur police team by slain gangster's accomplices on the night intervening July 2 and 3.

One of the constables who was traveling in the vehicle in which Dubey was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain had tested positive on late Saturday evening after which Pachauri was sent into quarantine.

