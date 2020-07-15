Left Menu
Chhattisgarh govt approves formation of state culture council

Chhattisgarh government has approved the formation of Chhattisgarh Culture Council with the objective to save, cherish and promote the folk arts and culture of the state.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh government has approved the formation of Chhattisgarh Culture Council with the objective to save, cherish and promote the folk arts and culture of the state. It has been duly approved in the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. All the units of the Culture Department will be integrated under this council.

Before the formation of Chhattisgarh state, all cultural activities in Chhattisgarh were conducted from Bhopal. Baghel said that his government has worked from the very beginning to instill a sense of pride in the culture of Chhattisgarh. "Chhattisgarh not only announced holidays on festivals like women's festival Teeja, farmers' festival Hareli and Govardhan Puja, but also commenced the tradition of celebrating these festivals in his residence office," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that the decision has been taken to prepare textbooks in Gondi, Halbi language for imparting education in schools. "To preserve indigenous cuisine of the state, Chhattisgarh Government has decided to establish Garhkaleva in all the districts. However, all these activities should be conducted in an organised manner so as to achieve the best possible results in the direction of preserving the art and culture of the state. Hence, the decision to constitute the Chhattisgarh Culture Council as a composite platform has been taken," he added. (ANI)

