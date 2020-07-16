Jammu and Kashmir reports 493 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 493 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 11,666, said the UT administration in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, of the new cases, 57 were reported from the Jammu division and 436 from the Kashmir division.

The total number of cases includes 5,123 actives cases, 6,337 recoveries and 206 deaths. India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)