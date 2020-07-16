Telangana transfers top Health department officials; brings in juniors

Hyderabad, Jul 16 (PTI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Telangana government has transferred two key officials of the health department and brought in relatively junior officers to replace them. Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary (Health) and Yogita Rana, Commissioner of Public Health and Family Welfare, were transferred from their posts, according to an order issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday night.

Shanti Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was posted as Special Chief Secretary, Forest, while Rana (2003) was transferred as Commissioner, Department of Scheduled Castes Development. Syed Ali Murtaza, a 1999 batch IAS officer, will be replacing the 1989 batch official as Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department and V Karuna (2004) is the new Commissioner of Public Health and Family Welfare, according to the orders.

Telangana has been steadily witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases for the past few days with over 1,000 new cases every day. As on July 15, the state registered 39,342 cumulative positive cases with 12,958 active cases. Meanwhile, several IAS officers in the state were either transferred or relieved from additional charges.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI