Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana transfers top Health department officials; brings in juniors

Syed Ali Murtaza, a 1999 batch IAS officer, will be replacing the 1989 batch official as Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department and V Karuna (2004) is the new Commissioner of Public Health and Family Welfare, according to the orders. Telangana has been steadily witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases for the past few days with over 1,000 new cases every day.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-07-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 11:10 IST
Telangana transfers top Health department officials; brings in juniors

Hyderabad, Jul 16 (PTI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Telangana government has transferred two key officials of the health department and brought in relatively junior officers to replace them. Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary (Health) and Yogita Rana, Commissioner of Public Health and Family Welfare, were transferred from their posts, according to an order issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday night.

Shanti Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was posted as Special Chief Secretary, Forest, while Rana (2003) was transferred as Commissioner, Department of Scheduled Castes Development. Syed Ali Murtaza, a 1999 batch IAS officer, will be replacing the 1989 batch official as Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department and V Karuna (2004) is the new Commissioner of Public Health and Family Welfare, according to the orders.

Telangana has been steadily witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases for the past few days with over 1,000 new cases every day. As on July 15, the state registered 39,342 cumulative positive cases with 12,958 active cases. Meanwhile, several IAS officers in the state were either transferred or relieved from additional charges.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge

Indonesian fisherman Ramidin says he used to catch stingray by paddling just off the shore of his village, but as a giant coal power complex nearby has expanded over the last three decades, he has had to venture further and further out to s...

Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, Gates and others hacked in Bitcoin scam

Several prominent Twitter accounts, including those of former US president Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were hacked apparently to promote a Bitcoin scam in what the microblogging site believes to b...

COVID-19: 40 Indian fishermen return to Tamil Nadu from Iran

As many as 40 Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran due to COVID-19 lockdown, returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.These fishermen from Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thuthukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thirunelveli were handed ove...

Sino-U.S. tensions create anxiety for Hong Kong -HKEX chief executive

The rising tensions between China and the United States are creating anxiety for Hong Kong, said Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday. The Sino-U.S. frictions have risen in recent months as the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020