Left Menu
Development News Edition

Part of Bihar bridge collapses into river, days after inauguration by Nitish Kumar

A portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River that was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj collapsed on Wednesday after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall.

ANI | Gopalganj (Bihar) | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:10 IST
Part of Bihar bridge collapses into river, days after inauguration by Nitish Kumar
Visual of the collapsed bridge site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River that was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj collapsed on Wednesday after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall. The bridge was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 16.

Many districts in north Bihar have lost connectivity as the bridge has been washed away. At the same time, the pressure of water has also increased at the Saran embankment and if the situation remains the same then Saran district will also be affected by floods. Administration officials took stock of the situation on Wednesday evening. The team of engineer Abhay Kumar Prabhat, team leader of the bridge corporation, reached and assessed the damage.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 263.48 crore, aimed to reduce road distance between different towns of East Champaran to Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran districts. In 2017, a minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet had blamed rats for making holes in the embankments for weakening the structures and allowing river water breach through them, thus resulting in floods in Bihar.

Yet another time police in the state had blamed rats for the seized bottles of liquor missing from police station stores in the state. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar for collapsing of the bridge.

"The bridge washed away after around 29 days of inauguration. The bridge was being constructed for eight years. Washing away of bridges has become a common thing in Nitish Kumar's rule. Did he inaugurate the bridge before time just to gain some appreciation? We demand that the Bihar government should immediately blacklist the company that has constructed the bridge," said Yadav. "A dam collapsed in Kahalgaon on the day of the inauguration...even rats damage the bridges in Bihar. How will the money be recovered if the bridges keep on collapsing? The Chief Minister committed 55 scams in 15 years. By paying money in RCP tax, as long as transfer posting takes place, the bridge will keep collapsing," he alleged.

Yadav added that that the Chief Minister should give an answer to the public and media. "In Bihar, 16,000 rape cases have been reported in 15 years. Women and girls are being raped amid the lockdown. Around 1,900 rape cases were reported in 2019. Where is good governance? Rapes are taking place in isolation wards, Nitish's conscience has drowned in the Bay of Bengal," said Yadav. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Senator slams govt for not tabling in Parl ordinance on foreign nationals' review petition

As the deadline for filing a review plea against Kulbhushan Jadhavs death sentence neared, a senior Pakistani Opposition Senator has criticised the government for not tabling in Parliament an ordinance promulgated in May to allow a foreign ...

US Supreme Court clears way for 2nd federal execution this week

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a second federal execution in as many days. The high court by a 5-4 vote early Thursday lifted two court orders keeping the execution of Wesley Ira Purkey on hold. Purkey was convicted of kidnapping...

The two sides taking disengagement process forward through regular diplomatic and military talks: Indian officials on Sino-India military dialogue.

The two sides taking disengagement process forward through regular diplomatic and military talks Indian officials on Sino-India military dialogue....

UK minister Sharma sees difficult times ahead for lots of people

British Business Secretary Alok Sharma said that it was going to be difficult for lots of people when asked about future potential job losses in the country. I completely accept that it is going to be very, very difficult for lots of people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020