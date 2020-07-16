Woman, daughter die after being hit by tractor in UP's Kasganj

A woman and her teenage daughter died after being hit by a tractor while they were returning home from the market here, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on Wednesday, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's husband Badan Singh, his wife Shanti Devi (50) and daughter Sushma (17) were allegedly killed by Yashveer and his brother over personal enmity. SP Kasganj Sushil Kumar Ghule said in 2016, police had arrested Singh and his associates in connection with the murder of Mahaveer Rajput.

After sometime, Singh's family had charged Mahaveer Rajput's son Yashveer and two others of kidnapping Sushma, following which they were arrested, he said. The SP said Yashveer was released from prison on bail recently.

Upset over the incident, villagers placed the two bodies on the road and staged a protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Police have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint lodged by Singh and investigation into the matter is underway, the SP said.