Mahagenco to set up 602 MW-capacity solar power plants

State-owned Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) will set up solar power plants with the total capacity of 602 MW at various locations, state energy minister Nitin Raut said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:50 IST
State-owned Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) will set up solar power plants with the total capacity of 602 MW at various locations, state energy minister Nitin Raut said on Thursday. These projects will be developed under an engineering, procurment and commissioning (EPC) contract in three stages on lands owned by Mahagenco, the minister said in a statement.

In the first stage, solar plants with a total capacity of 187 MW will be set up at Kaudgaon, Latur, on thermal power station land at Bhusawal, Koradi, Parli and Nashik and Sakri, he said. A proposal for the same will be submitted for the state cabinet's approval at the earliest, Raut said.

Solar plants with a total capacity of 390 MW will be developed at Washim, Yavatmal and Chandrapur districts in the second stage, while in the third stage, a 25 MW-capacity plant will be set up at Sakri again, he said. In accordance with the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Solar Park Scheme, solar parks with a total capacity of 2,500 MW will be developed in Maharashtra through a joint venture company (JVC) of NTPC and Mahagenco, the minister said.

Solar projects will be developed by individual companies as per their share in the JVC, he added..

