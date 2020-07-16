Action taken against senior officials after Guna incident: MP Home Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that as soon as the government got to know of Guna incident, the Collector, IG and the SP were removed. When asked about Rahul Gandhi's tweet on the incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive, Mishra said, "When it was Rahul Gandhi's govt in Madhya Pradesh then officers were posted under prepaid system. There were problems at the time of such officers. As soon as we got to know of the incident, Collector, IG, and SP were removed.'

"In Madhya Pradesh, we have rule of law. People who will not abide by the law will be sent to jail. During Kamal Nath's government criminal was never caught and was given protection. Today we take immediate action and even big officers are also not spared," he said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed immediate removal of Collector and SP of Guna after a couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna. The state government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)