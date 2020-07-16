Left Menu
Mangaluru wears deserted look as week-long lockdown begins

The total lockdown would be in force in the district till 5 am on July 23. Barring people who came out to make purchases from grocery and other essential shops that were open between 8 am and 11 am, the city wore a deserted look.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:35 IST
The week-long lockdown imposed on Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases began on Thursday. The total lockdown would be in force in the district till 5 am on July 23.

Barring people who came out to make purchases from grocery and other essential shops that were open between 8 am and 11 am, the city wore a deserted look. Public transport has been completely halted in all parts of the district.

Vehicles are not allowed on the streets except for emergency and healthcare services. City police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash requested the people to adhere to the lockdown rules.

Police have been deployed in many parts to ensure that the regulations are not violated. The borders of Udupi have been sealed for 14 days from Thursday without enforcing a total lockdown. However, public transport would not be allowed during the period.

Dakshina Kannada has reported 2,525 coronavirus cases till Wednesday, of which 1,379 are currently active. Udupi district has so far registered 1,786 cases out of which 401 patients are under treatment.

