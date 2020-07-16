Umbha massacre anniversary: UP Cong chief, workers held while proceeding to village

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was on Thursday taken into custody while heading to Umbha village in Sonbhadra district on the anniversary of last year's massacre of 10 Gond tribals there. Lallu was asked to return because of the prohibitory orders as he was going to the village without permission, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan.

He and his four associates were stopped at a guest house in Gopiganj and taken to Sitamarhi guest house from there, the SP said. In Lucknow, Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar said Lallu was stopped in Bhadohi and several party workers at Mirzapur toll plaza while going to Umbha village to pay homage to those killed last year.

The Umbha village head and his henchmen had gunned down 10 Gond tribals last year in Ghorwal tehsil village in Sonbhadra district in a bid to divest them of control over some village land. Twenty-nine others were injured in the firing. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too was detained last year while she was on her way to meet the relatives of those killed in the firing due to the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC in the area.