Indian Youth Congress appoints Rahul Rao as its national media in-charge

Indian Youth Congress appoints Rahul Rao as its national media in-chargePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:41 IST
Indian Youth Congress leader Rahul Rao was on Thursday appointed the national media in-charge of the outfit. A statement from the outfit said Rao's appointment was done by IYC national president Srinivas BV and All India Congress Committee (AICC) joint secretary Krishna Allavaru
Rao was earlier in-charge of IYC's Shakti department and also the state president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Haryana, it added.
