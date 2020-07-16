Indian Youth Congress appoints Rahul Rao as its national media in-charge

Indian Youth Congress leader Rahul Rao was on Thursday appointed the national media in-charge of the outfit. A statement from the outfit said Rao's appointment was done by IYC national president Srinivas BV and All India Congress Committee (AICC) joint secretary Krishna Allavaru

Rao was earlier in-charge of IYC's Shakti department and also the state president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Haryana, it added.