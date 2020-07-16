UP: Farmer found murdered at Bulandshahr village

A farmer was found murdered in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, police said on Thursday

According to them, the incident took place at Vidhipur village when Veer Singh (45) went to his fields on Wednesday night. He was found dead by villagers on Thursday morning after which they informed the deceased's relatives and police. According to Inspector Vivek Sharma, the victim was hit by a sharp weapon on his neck, resulting in his death.