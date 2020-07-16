Portion of building collapses in Mumbai's Marine Lines, no injuries reported

A portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Marine Lines area late on Wednesday night. No injuries have been reported due to the incident. "A large portion of a building behind the Srihari building on Marine Lines collapsed," the police said. Fire brigade officials and police officers reached the spot following the incident.

This comes a day after two people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both of them were taken to a hospital after the incident. Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted 'heavy rainfall' for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 18 hours. "Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours," said IMD in their advisory. (ANI)