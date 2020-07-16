Fight against COVID-19: All entry points to Meghalaya closed; only emergency services allowed

All entry points of Meghalaya located at Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj will remain closed from midnight of July 23 to midnight of July 31, an order issued by the Chief Secretary of the state said.

"Only movement related to emergency, medical and essential service, good and inter-state transit vehicles will be allowed during this period. All persons who intend to visit/return to Meghalaya are requested to reschedule their travel plans," Chief Secretary's orders stated.

Ascertaining the reason for this closure, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had earlier tweeted, "To unburden our health, frontline workers and district administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past 4 months, the government has decided to close all entry points of the state (Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj) from July 24-31, 2020." (ANI)