Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM calls for concerted strategy for combating COVID-19, communicable diseases

He directed officials to prepare a strategy by establishing coordination between different departments and to ensure its implementation for effectively checking COVID-19 and communicable diseases. Expressing satisfaction that the COVID-19 testing capacity in the state has risen to 48,000 per day, the chief minister said it should be further enhanced to 50,000 per day.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:15 IST
UP CM calls for concerted strategy for combating COVID-19, communicable diseases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Thursday to prepare a concerted strategy for effectively checking the spread of COVID-19 and communicable diseases. In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister also called for daily review of the prevailing situation by the nodal officers appointed in different districts, according to an official statement.

He stressed that special cleanliness and sanitisation drives should be carried out across districts, and asked officials to ensure proper medical screening and supply of clean potable water. He directed officials to prepare a strategy by establishing coordination between different departments and to ensure its implementation for effectively checking COVID-19 and communicable diseases.

Expressing satisfaction that the COVID-19 testing capacity in the state has risen to 48,000 per day, the chief minister said it should be further enhanced to 50,000 per day. He said 30,000-35,000 tests should be done through RT-PCR, 2,000-2,500  through truenet machines and 20,000-25,000 through rapid antigen process every day.

The chief minister said there was a need for maintaining alertness in Jhansi, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur city and Prayagraj and taking effective measures for the control of COVID-19 in these districts. He directed for taking all necessary precautions for keeping the police personnel free of infection.

He said authorities can consider taking the help of home guards, Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawans and NCC cadets for assisting the police in COVID-19 containment zones..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents

Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media.It is almost...

Indonesia flash floods death toll reaches 21

Jakarta, July 16 XinhuaANI The number of casualties of flash floods and landslides in Indonesias South Sulawesi province rose to 21 on Wednesday, with 31 others missing, an official said. The search and rescue efforts were intensified in th...

HRD Ministry launches NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons of AP

The first on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra Pradesh was launched by Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank and Minister of State for HRD Shri Sanjay Dhotre virtually in New Delhi today.While addres...

Twitter shares stumble after high-profile, unprecedented hack

Shares of Twitter Inc dropped more than 4 in pre-market trading on Thursday, a day after hackers gained access to the social media companys internal systems to hijack accounts of several politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and companies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020