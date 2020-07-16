Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra retains second spot in maternal mortality rate

It is a relief to know that Maharashtra has retained second position in the list of states with low mortality rate at a time when the state is leading in the country in containing the spread of COVID-19. The success is due to the efforts taken by the healthcare system of the state, Tope said, according to the statement..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:39 IST
Maharashtra retains second spot in maternal mortality rate

Maharashtra has retained its second position among states with low maternal mortality rate, according to the Sample Registration Survey (SRS) whose findings were published on Thursday. An official statement here, quoting the survey, said, Maharashtra's maternal mortality rate has gone down to 46 from 68 three years ago and the state has fulfilled the sustainable development goal in this regard set by the United Nations.

The maternal mortality rate refers to deaths due to birth or pregnancy-related complications per 1,00,000 registered live births. The statement said Kerala, whose rate is 43, has topped the list of states in the survey carried out during 2016-18 by the Office of The Registrar General of India.

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the development gives relief to the state which is leading in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to the statement, Tamil Nadu (60), Telangana (63) and Andhra Pradesh (74) also have found place among the first five states in the country with low mortality rate.

Indias mortality rate, according to the survey, is 113 and it has gone down by 7.4 per cent compared to the 2015 -17 study, it said. It is a relief to know that Maharashtra has retained second position in the list of states with low mortality rate at a time when the state is leading in the country in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The success is due to the efforts taken by the healthcare system of the state, Tope said, according to the statement..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents

Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media.It is almost...

Indonesia flash floods death toll reaches 21

Jakarta, July 16 XinhuaANI The number of casualties of flash floods and landslides in Indonesias South Sulawesi province rose to 21 on Wednesday, with 31 others missing, an official said. The search and rescue efforts were intensified in th...

HRD Ministry launches NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons of AP

The first on-line NISHTHA programme for 1200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra Pradesh was launched by Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank and Minister of State for HRD Shri Sanjay Dhotre virtually in New Delhi today.While addres...

Twitter shares stumble after high-profile, unprecedented hack

Shares of Twitter Inc dropped more than 4 in pre-market trading on Thursday, a day after hackers gained access to the social media companys internal systems to hijack accounts of several politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and companies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020