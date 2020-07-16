Maha: Four rescued leopard cubs sent to Gorewada Zoo

Four leopard cubs who got separated from their mother in Akola forest division have been sent to Gorewada Zoo and Rescue Centre in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. While three cubs were rescued in Mouza Pastul in Patur taluka on June 3, another cub was found on July 1, deputy conservator of Forests (DCF) Akola Vijay Mane said.

For the last 15 days, the forest department has been trying to reunite the cubs with their mother, but torrential rains and the movement of other leopards have hindered the operation, he said. With permission from the chief wildlife warden and principal conservator of forests, the four cubs have been sent to Gorewada Zoo and Rescue Centre in Nagpur.