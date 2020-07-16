Roli Books to publish Kobad Ghandy's memoir in 2021

Left Menu
Activist and Marxist thinker Kobad Ghandy will come out with his memoir next year, chronicling his time as a student in London to his return to India and introduction to the Dalit Panthers and radical politics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:37 IST
Activist and Marxist thinker Kobad Ghandy will come out with his memoir next year, chronicling his time as a student in London to his return to India and introduction to the Dalit Panthers and radical politics. In the memoir, to be published by Roli Books, he will talk about his life working for Dalits and poor, his and his wife's involvement with the Naxalites, and his ongoing legal battles.

Ghandy, a Parsi from a privileged background was educated at Doon School and went to London to study CA. He took interest in leftist politics and quit his CA course to return to India to join the Naxalite movement. He was imprisoned in various jails around India for 10 years for charges ranging from sedition to those under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). "In October 2019 when he was released, I immediately asked him to write his story. I am delighted to be publishing Kobad Ghandy's memoirs - not only because it is an important account of our justice and penal system but also because he writes beautifully," says Priya Kapoor, director of Roli Books.

The memoir will be published in the first quarter of 2021. "The book traces the striving on my part and that of Anuradha, my late wife and inspiration, for a just and equal world. It is being brought out at a time the world is witnessing an earth-shattering experience, never witnessed before, of pandemics, environmental devastation and economic disaster," says Ghandy.

