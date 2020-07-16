TDP delegation meets President Kovind, seeks his intervention to restore rule of law in Andhra

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind here at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, seeking his intervention to restore rule of law in Andhra Pradesh. The team visited the President to submit the report on the issue of Andhra Pradesh's three capital, attacks on activists, among others.

TDP MP Jayadev Galla said, "YSRCP-led Andhra government has completed one year. We gave a detailed report on the destruction of democratic institutions, law and order, attacks on activists and three capital issue." Taking to Twitter, Galla wrote: "The members of TDPP met President Ram Nath Kovind and brought to his notice how YCP government in the past one year has been systematically destroying democratic and constitutional institutions in Andhra Pradesh and infringing on the fundamental rights of the citizens."

"Submitted a detailed representation, along with the evidence of the various democratic and constitutional violations by the YCP-led Govt. Sought his urgent intervention to help uphold the democratic values and #RuleofLaw in the State," he said in a subsequent tweet. The TDP leader further said that the President listened to them patiently and gave them assurance that he will examine the representation and take appropriate action. (ANI)